Hot property: the places to be and buy

Take a nibble on these Scottish property bites

Life’s a breeze

Granton, on the northern fringes of the capital, is about to undergo some serious regeneration. The £500 million Edinburgh Marina development is promising new homes to buy and rent here on the Firth of Forth, along with a medical hub, neighbourhood shopping and a Hyatt Regency hotel. Most eye-catching of all, if you’ve got a yacht, are the 427 full-serviced berths being created in the old harbour.

Stay in line

Russwood’s Siberian larch cladding is many top architects’ first choice when creating a striking modern home. The Newtonmore-based firm supplied more than 7,000 linear metres of cladding for this exceptional new-build, which will gradually take on a gently weathered appearance.

Another level

Avenues is a collection of 24 high-spec three-bed apartments in Glasgow’s attractive Pollokshields. The development, from Westpoint Homes, has natural sandstone and slate finishes, lift access and allocated parking. Owners can choose open-plan living areas and energy-saving features too. From £405,000.

Scene setting

This unique new house near Lochaline on the west coast has a green-oak frame, and is the result of a winning collaboration between Carpenter Oak, Roderick James Architects and local contractor A MacDonald. The entire façade looking over the Sound of Mull is glazed, capturing those jaw-dropping views. It’s just one of many successful Carpenter Oak projects – the firm can help with new-build oak-frame houses, extensions, log cabins and more.

Inner strength

The versatility of green oak lends itself beautifully to bespoke builds and is a great way to add character to a home. Carmichael House, an innovative and award-winning property in Fife, has double-height spaces and vaulted ceilings, external porches and more, thanks to an oak frame by Oakwrights that provides a secure structure for the open-plan layout. It is also built with energy efficiency in mind.

Beach life

Looking for a period home minus the never-ending repairs? The Admiral, a five-bedroom Georgian-style house at Hope Homes’ award-winning Chapelton development near West Kilbride, is traditional on the outside but modern inside. Its quality materials – sandstone, slate and timber – and its sash windows really make it stand out. It has a spacious kitchen-diner with bi-fold doors leading to the garden, and scenic beach walks are just a stroll away. £460,000.