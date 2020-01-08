MenuMenu

Event Report: A jewel in the crown – Cameron Interiors

A ruby anniversary for design institution Cameron Interiors 

Owner Kirsten Robeson with senior management Louise Delaney and Aileen Wilson

Photography Nick Kirk

Marking its 40th birthday, Cameron Interiors, a specialist in luxury kitchens and bespoke interiors, saw staff,  suppliers, architects, its installation team, friends and family have a great night. Scottish women’s hockey players Becky Ward (who’s sponsored by Cameron Interiors), her teammate Kareena Cuthbert and the original owners’ daughters, Pamela and Julie, also enjoyed the fun-filled Friday night where fantastic live entertainment from Eliot Murray provided the perfect party ambience at the Glasgow showroom.

CI’s Glasgow designers, Christine Know, Zoe Bloice and Lian Keown

The cheese barrel cake by I. J. Mellis and balloons by Vivacious Balloons

Lesley Perret with Vivienne James

Bloom display by Ruby Flowers

Kelly-anne Adams of Complete Solutions Contractors

Smooth music from Eliot Murray

