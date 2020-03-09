Edinburgh kitchen showroom wins top UK award

Kitchens International’s Dundas St studio in Edinburgh has picked up the top UK award for Kitchen Showroom of the Year at the prestigious KBB Awards in Birmingham. The stunning, state-of-the-art showroom in the capital’s new town features striking displays, fully functioning styles and the latest in finishes and appliances. “We always strive for the best with every aspect of our business and with every kitchen design,” says Sales Director Kevin Buchanan on receiving the award. “We are delighted to be recognised so publicly with this award.”

