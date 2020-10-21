7 gift ideas for the wee ones

Getting ready for Christmas already? Here are our top picks for your kids…

1 Tessa Layzelle hand-stitches each of these mini quilts, designed to fit perfectly in a Moses crib. Once your babe outgrows it, they make for beautiful wall hangings as well.

2 Little one feeling lonely at feeding time? Thanks to this cute creation from Bobby Rabbit they’ll have a bit of company, and a great reason to clear their plate.

3 You and your offspring might not be off on your holibobs any time soon, but this sweet duo of cases make for good storage options all the same. The smallest of the pair from Twist of Somerset might even make a good lunchbox.

1 For a growing kid with oodles of style, try the Tuffy Chair from Magis. Fully adjustable and available in a range of bold colours, this would be a great fit for a colourful desk setup.

2 This furry playmate would be a great finishing touch in a nursery or bedroom. Kiki is a chunky plaything who can also be used as extra seating when the situation arises.

3 Protect your floors (and a noggin or two) from rough play with these stylish foam tiles from Gus & Beau. Not feeling the stars? There are also stripes, spots, triangles and confetti styles to choose from.

4 Slightly snazzier than the usual plastic offering, this New Zealand based brand produces gorgeous swings which can be used indoors and out. Attach this to the ceiling in a playroom and you’ll have one happy kid.