11 gorgeous vanity unit sinks for your bathroom

Boost your bathroom’s storage space and style credentials with handpicked pieces from Catchpole & Rye
This article contains paid-for content created in collaboration with Catchpole & Rye
From left: La Parisienne single marble vanity unit with ebonised oak exterior, £5,400, and La Parisienne double vanity unit with blue exterior, £7,200
La Parisienne double vanity unit in Arabascato marble and ebonised oak, £7,200
From left: Pyrford double vanity unit in Arabascato marble with painted exterior and brass inlays, £10,140, and La Parisienne double marble vanity unit in Arabascato marble with painted exterior, £7,200
Parisienne double vanity unit in Portoro marble and oak, £7,200
- Advertisement -
From left: Pyrford single vanity unit in Arabascato marble with painted exterior, £5,940, and La Parisienne single vanity unit in Arabascato marble, £5,400
La Parisienne double vanity unit with Portoro marble and painted exterior, £7,200
From left: La Parisienne single vanity unit with Portoro marble and swan neck tap, £5,400, and La Parisienne single vanity unit with painted exterior, £5,400