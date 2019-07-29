MenuMenu

The Healing Magic of Forest Bathing by Julia Plevin

Author Julia Plevin was running in a forest in San Francisco when she was stopped in her tracks by an activist who told her the trees were due to be cut down. Aware of how a lack of green space was having an impact on her mental health, she set up the Forest Bathing Club – a meet-up designed to encourage humans to unplug, slow down and reconnect with the natural world. Her book is a guide to the healing powers of nature, with some beautiful imagery to coax you outdoors.

