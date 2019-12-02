Repair by Wolfgang M. Heckl, Andres Lepik and Silke Langenberg

Questions of sustainability are forcing the eco-minded among us to reconsider our choices as consumers. Abstaining from ‘fast fashion’ and single-use plastics is a small way to make a difference, but researchers at Munich’s University of Applied Sciences have introduced a course focused on repairs, teaching students the value of fixing broken items, rather than discarding them in favour of new versions. This book, edited by the project’s initiator, Silke Langenberg, shows how old things can be made new again in this age of mass consumerism.

