June sees the return of Potfest to the lawns of Scone Palace. The three-day event, now in its 23rd year, gives ceramics fans the chance to commission pieces and meet makers in person, and to browse the outdoor market­place. Works will be on sale by more than 80 potters, including Wendy Kershaw, Juliet Macleod and Alison Gray. It takes place from 7th to 9th June from 10am to 5pm, and admission costs £6 for adults (accompanied children are free). Find out more here.