Farrow & Ball Recipes for Decorating by Joa Studholme

Farrow & Ball has long held the (unofficial) title of ‘best paint chart in the biz’. The names alone are an enticement to buy (Sulking Room Pink is a personal favourite), but the sheer breadth of colours the company lays claim to, coupled with its time-honoured knowledge of which ones work best together, is what gives it the edge. F&B colour curator Joa Studholme knows her stuff, creating colour schemes for more than 4,500 rooms every year. The ‘recipes’ in this new book are palettes – menus of ideas to sample, taking into consideration a room’s light and dimensions. It’s a practical and beautiful read.

£30, Mitchell Beazley