EVENT REPORT: Group show – Nordic Living

Marking its first anniversary, interiors store Nordic Living hosted an art night to remember

Photography Matt Beech

Despite being only a year old, Nordic Living has already earned a reputation for being a go-to destination to browse and shop. To celebrate its first year in the Capital, the store invited contemporary artist Arran Rahimian to exhibit his ‘Rolige’ collection. The artwork consists of abstract paintings, which have all been exposed to the elements, meaning the landscape has helped create the pieces. All were for sale after the jubilant launch.