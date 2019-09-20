MenuMenu

EVENT REPORT: Group show – Nordic Living

Marking its first anniversary, interiors store Nordic Living hosted an art night to remember

Susan-White-speaking-with-Carrie-Hoy

Susan White speaking with Carrie Hoy

Photography Matt Beech

Despite being only a year old, Nordic Living has already earned a reputation for being a go-to destination to browse and shop. To celebrate its first year in the Capital, the store invited contemporary artist Arran Rahimian to exhibit his ‘Rolige’ collection. The artwork consists of abstract paintings, which have all been exposed to the elements, meaning the landscape has helped create the pieces. All were for sale after the jubilant launch.

Mogens-Kleberg,-Arran-Rahimian-and-Sofie-Biehl-Kleberg

Mogens Kleberg, Arran Rahimian and Sofie Biehl Kleberg

Mick-Scho-Rasmussen,-Tobias-and-Christina-Lundgren

Mick Scho Rasmussen, Tobias and Christina Lundgren

Food-and-fizz-provided-by-Tempo-Perso

Food and fizz provided by Tempo Perso

Guests-enjoyed-exploring-the-artwork

Guests enjoyed exploring the artwork

Nina-Floydd,-Annelise-Rahimian,-Max-Floydd

Nina Floydd, Annelise Rahimian, Max Floydd

art-on-wall-at-nordic-design

Arran Rahimian’s ‘Rolige’ collection

man-pouring-prosecco

