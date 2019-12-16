Dorodango: The Japanese Art of Making Mud Balls by Bruce Gardner

Dorodango might sound incredibly niche, but it really does deserve to be more widely known. The ancient Japanese art of fashioning spheres from earth, rolling the ball in your hands until a lustrous patina is created, is both simple and deeply satisfying. The author of this book, Bruce Gardner, first encountered dorodango in 2002 and has been perfecting his own technique (and running workshops) ever since. If you’re looking for a craft that requires few tools, is environmentally friendly and is known to induce a mindful state that both relaxes and focuses the brain, dorodango is hard to beat.

- Advertisement -

£12.99, Laurence King