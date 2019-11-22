Deck the halls: Christmas styling trends for 2019

Make statements this festive season with bold decor ideas for your home

Red and green is a classic Christmas colour combination. But there are ways of playing with the pairing to keep it looking really up to date. Using red and brown paint, Annie Sloan (left) has twisted the palette to create a strong statement in a hallway.

The red mimics a carpeted runner and the brown serves as imitation wood. Continuing the brown tone up onto the walls is brave, as this deep shade is only now making a comeback. The continuation also highlights the faux nature of the painted floor but ultimately creates a dramatic backdrop for festive features.

Oversized boughs of greenery for the walls play with dimension and scale, and by staggering their heights, your eye is drawn up to follow the stairs.

The additional garland of trailing leaves and red berries lends the bannister a woodland flavour with balustrades peeking through like tree trunks. This welcoming stairway is proof that you can make red and green new and exciting.

Got the blues

Stepping away from the more traditional approach, a blue scheme is a smart alternative, with gradients of cobalt and sapphire working well in modern homes. Though still often considered a cooler colour, there are ways to warm it up. Amara (above left) accents deep navy walls with a shimmering gold, faux tree with coordinating accessories. Rich purple and blue baubles from its collection tie it all together. The gold mini trees grouped on the mantel – along with the warm orange glow from the lit fire – also attract attention to the juxtaposition, with the intense wall colour acting as a moody backdrop.

Match your wrapping paper to the furnishings so that your gifts become additional pieces of decor. Plain craft paper can be printed, glittered and customised. Individualise your gifts with smaller trinkets tied to ribbon: on theme, and two gifts in one.

Dressing the dining table is one of the most satisfying aspects of the season, gearing up for the best part of the day; the food. Like Summerill & Bishop (above right), use your central colour as a bold canvas for your festive crockery and additional pieces. Decorate with pops of white and silver to create a crisp look. Star-shaped tableware is a nod to the festivities without going over-the-top, and though there is plenty going on, the simple palette keeps things muted. This classy setting is subtle enough to work for another winter gathering as well as the main event. Add frosted bottlebrush trees and silver crackers to really have it scream Christmas Day.

White Christmas

If spending more time outdoors is high up on your 2020 checklist, get a head start with this gorgeous natural wreath from Planet Goods & Ware (above left). A novel way to decorate the shed, and bound to get you into the gardening spirit, it’s adorned with fresh hyacinths, ripe for planting. Get creative with it – add wild mushrooms, pine cones and recyclable garden stock.

Take your wreath inside and place it centre stage by suspending it above the dinner table. Neptune (above right) pairs this eye-catching design with deep red walls and a classic table setting. Against the dark background the vivid white stands out, illuminating the room like a pendant. High ceilings allow for an aerial display with multiple versions in differing sizes and colours. Be sure to leave enough of a gap between wreaths and burning candles below.