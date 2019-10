The cinematic styling of film director Wes Anderson has cultivated a fan following like no other. Featuring corduroy suits and 70s sportswear, Anderson’s movies are lauded as much for there aesthetic as their content. Now, you can dress your home with a hint of the director’s style; new wallpapers (including Suzy, pictured) inspired by his movies have just launched at Murals Wallpaper. From £36 per sq m.

- Advertisement -