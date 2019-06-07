12 taps that will give your bathroom an on-trend refresh

Accentuate your style with the right finishes: black, copper, gold or period style

Marrying the various elements of your design scheme together can be a big task, especially when you start focusing on the finer details such as brassware options. With so many different finishes now available, the choice can be overwhelming, but having an idea of the one you want helps to narrow down your search. For a traditional design, a chrome tap fits well, while more contemporary settings can take bolder pieces.

“Updating brassware is a simple way to give your bathroom an on-trend refresh. Chrome alternatives are growing in popularity as homeowners are looking for solutions to add a distinctive feature into a previously neutral space,” explains Luciana Kola from DueGi. So what other option are available for those wanting something more statement? “If you’re looking for a traditional and classic brassware design or something more industrial, alternatives such as copper or bronze are a smart choice. And if it’s a sleeker, more contemporary style you’re going for, a matte black finish is a go-to.”

Black list

Shine on

Period living