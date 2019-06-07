MenuMenu

12 taps that will give your bathroom an on-trend refresh

Accentuate your style with the right finishes: black, copper, gold or period style

Marrying the various elements of your design scheme together can be a big task, especially when you start focusing on the finer details such as brassware options. With so many different finishes now available, the choice can be overwhelming, but having an idea of the one you want helps to narrow down your search. For a traditional design, a chrome tap fits well, while more contemporary settings can take bolder pieces.

“Updating brassware is a simple way to give your bathroom an on-trend refresh. Chrome alternatives are growing in popularity as homeowners are looking for solutions to add a distinctive feature into a previously neutral space,” explains Luciana Kola from DueGi. So what other option are available for those wanting something more statement? “If you’re looking for a traditional and classic brassware design or something more industrial, alternatives such as copper or bronze are a smart choice. And if it’s a sleeker, more contemporary style you’re going for, a matte black finish is a go-to.”

Black list

Round-tall-matte-black-basin-mixer,-approx-£160,-Meir-Australia

Round tall matte black basin mixer, approx £160, Meir Australia

Onyx-wall-mounted-bath-filler,-£182,-The-Pure-Bathroom-Collection

Onyx wall mounted bath filler, £182, The Pure Bathroom Collection

MPRO-Basin-2-hole-set,-£329,-Crosswater

MPRO Basin 2 hole set, £329, Crosswater

Kartell-by-Laufen-bath-mixer,-from-approx-£463.01,-Laufen

Kartell by Laufen bath mixer, from approx £463.01, Laufen

Shine on

Rosumo-bathroom-tap-in-satin-gold,-£259.99,-Dowsing-and-Reynolds

Rosumo bathroom tap in satin gold, £259.99, Dowsing and Reynolds

Pulse-three-hole-mixer-tap,-approx-£1,000,-Maison-Valentina

Pulse three hole mixer tap, approx £1,000, Maison Valentina

Harper-mounted-floor-mixer-with-hand-shower,-approx-£1,700,-Brabbu

Harper mounted floor mixer with hand shower, approx £1,700, Brabbu

Origin-basin-mixer-in-copper,-from-£229,-Vitra

Origin basin mixer in copper, from £229, Vitra

Period living

Wall-mounted-faucet-with-wheel-handles,-£1,280,-Waterworks

Wall mounted faucet with wheel handles, £1,280, Waterworks

Lefroy-wall-mounted-tap,-£415,-Neptune

Lefroy wall mounted tap, £415, Neptune

Edwardian-bath-filler,-£145,-Frontline-Bathrooms

Edwardian bath filler, £145, Frontline Bathrooms

York-bath-filler,-£244.50,-Roper-Rhodes

York bath filler, £244.50, Roper Rhodes

