Ten inspirational kitchens in Scotland

To celebrate Cameron Interiors’ 40th birthday, we’ve compiled a selection of the luxury interior design firm’s most impressive kitchens

Cameron Interiors’ bulthaup B1 range with B3 panelling forms a functional and modern space

A bulhtaup kitchen with Corian breakfast bar has everything the family needs

This Systemat kitchen by Cameron Interiors is bright and spacious with small flashes of colour

The main elements in this Edinburgh kitchen are the bulthaup’ B2 cabinet and workbench

The under-unit lighting adds extra ambience to the dining area of this unique and gorgeous flat

A Dunblane home with a high-spec brief features a Systemat kitchen by Cameron Interiors and Gaggenau appliances

The Systemat range creates a light-filled kitchen that makes excellent use of space

Bespoke features help warm up this room, including the addition of a fire built into the design

A pared-back Glasgow extension highlights Cameron Interiors’ Systemat kitchen with an automatic shutter cupboard so everything can be tucked away out of sight

A luxurious Edinburgh townhouse with a B3 bulthaup kitchen, a cleverly hidden pantry and a Systemat by Cameron Interiors utility