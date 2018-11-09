EVENT REPORT: Come together

Two hospitality dynasties have joined forces to create a luxury dining experience

Photography Susie Lowe

Guests toasted the new alliance between chef Alain Roux, his father Michel Roux OBE, and renowned hotelier Sir Rocco Forte at the opening of the Brasserie Prince at Edinburgh’s Balmoral. The partnership sees the very best in Scottish produce matched with classic French cooking – and what better way to showcase such expertise than with samples of all the signature dishes prepared by Alain Roux and his team. Bar manager Giovanni Cassino was in charge of drinks and cocktails, while Sir Rocco Forte and Michel Roux both made speeches. DJ Sally Kettle, meanwhile, took charge of the decks and kept the place buzzing all night.