The Cook’s Atelier by Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini

If you ever daydream about escaping the rat race or the daily grind and embarking on an entirely new life away from the city, this book is surely a manifestation of what appears in your mind’s eye. What looks at first sight like a cook book is, on closer inspection, an ode to this family’s wonderfully simple life in Burgundy. Mother and daughter Marjorie Taylor and Kendall Smith Franchini set up a cookery school in Beaune, celebrating seasonal food, regional artisans and traditional French cooking techniques. C’est magnifique.

£35, Abrams