The Grand Tour: The Golden Age of Travel by Sabine Arqué and Marc Walter

The days of dressing for dinner at the captain’s table or sipping champagne from crystal flutes on trains to exotic destinations might belong a bygone era, but you can still experience the golden age of travel by browsing the pages of this lavishly illustrated book. Classic travel posters, beautifully designed tickets and luggage stickers, and maps and guides evoke the sights, smells and scenes of 19th-century adventure, as you follow routes made popular by some of literature’s finest writers, among them Mark Twain and Jules Verne.

£150, Taschen