Trendwatch: Feeling fruity

EXPERT TIPS

The tropical theme continues with this newest fruity trend. Henrika Ritchie, Interior Designer at DesignWorks, tells us where to look for inspiration. “Fabric suppliers such as Manuel Canovas have a collection ‘Serandip’ featuring tropical inspired prints of fruit, parrots and foliage. Christian Lacroix also has fruity wallpaper.” Ritchie suggests working this particular trend in subtly to avoid overkill. “A fruity pattern could be incorporated and used on cushions or perhaps as a fun blind for a window or a wallpaper to add a splash of colour and interest.”