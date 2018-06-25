Trendwatch: Feeling fruity

Freshen up your home with some delicious decor

EXPERT TIPS

 

The tropical theme continues with this newest fruity trend. Henrika Ritchie, Interior Designer at DesignWorks, tells us where to look for inspiration. “Fabric suppliers such as Manuel Canovas have a collection ‘Serandip’ featuring tropical inspired prints of fruit, parrots and foliage.  Christian Lacroix also has fruity wallpaper.” Ritchie suggests working this particular trend in subtly to avoid overkill. “A fruity pattern could be incorporated and used on cushions or perhaps as a fun blind for a window or a wallpaper to add a splash of colour and interest.”

From left: Lemons Plate, from £15, Art Wow; Watermelon salt & pepper shakers, £10.95, Audenza; Cherry Ceiling Lamp in Matt Red, £490, Qeeboo; Banana Bud Vase, £68, Jonathan Adler

Fruit Matryoshka, £250, The Conran Shop

Lemonade, £59 per sqm, Atrafloor

From left: Melon Bowl – Large, £21, Bordallo Pinheiro; Melody Cushion, from £57, My Friend Paco

Banana Fruit Bowl – Round, £65, &Klevering (stockists include Amara)

From left: Watermelon Strawberry Mural, from £65 per sqm, Surface View; Tropical Fiesta Pineapple Honeycombe, £8.50 per pack, Talking Tables

