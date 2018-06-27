Trendwatch: Fab foliage

EXPERT TIPS

“There is a keen interest on the mental health benefits of including plants in people’s environments, with Biophilia being a growing movement,” says Anna Murray of Habitus Design. Indeed, the popularity of foliage-inspired decor has risen sharply, also encouraged by the current vibrant green trend. “Go to museums and look at old tapestries and landscape paintings or visit parks and botanic gardens,” advises Murray for those seeking out ideas. “I recently sought inspiration from images of both Mark Twain’s and Cecil Beaton’s conservatories.”