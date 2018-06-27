Trendwatch: Fab foliage

Go wild for jungle-inspired interiors

EXPERT TIPS

 

“There is a keen interest on the mental health benefits of including plants in people’s environments, with Biophilia being a growing movement,” says Anna Murray of Habitus Design. Indeed, the popularity of foliage-inspired decor has risen sharply, also encouraged by the current vibrant green trend. “Go to museums and look at old tapestries and landscape paintings or visit parks and botanic gardens,” advises Murray for those seeking out ideas. “I recently sought inspiration from images of both Mark Twain’s and Cecil Beaton’s conservatories.”

From left: Jan Constantine Paradise Tiger Cushion, £86, Amara; Concrete Leaf Planter set, £25, Barker and Stonehouse; Green Palm Bush Spray, £21, Gisela Graham London

From left: Tropical Wall, £95.67, Casadeco & Caselio (stockists include Casamance); ban.do Monstera Towel, £65, Urban Outfitters

From left: Lampskärm, £9, Abigail Borg x Ahlens; Oliette Olive Oil Bottle Holder in Green, £36, Alessi

From left: Camengo Tampa Florida Canape, £39.60, Casamance; Peche 04968/04, £139 per metre, Colefax and Fowler

Related Posts