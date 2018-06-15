Trendwatch: Emerald city

Expert tips

“Emerald green has taken the interiors world by storm,” says Mark Moussa, Founder and Creative Director of Arteriors. “We have seen an increase in customers opting for deeper hues, complemented by soft gold metallics, for an overall scheme that feels luxurious yet accessible to everyone.” Its popularity lies in its versatility, says Moussa. “It can be incorporated into the living room, bedroom, and right through to the bathroom and kitchen. Whether you’re working with plush tones, such as deep blues and auburns, or a softer palette of whites and greys, emerald fits seamlessly while adding an opulent touch.”