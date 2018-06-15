Trendwatch: Emerald city

Make interiors shine with deep green

Expert tips

 

Emerald green has taken the interiors world by storm,” says Mark Moussa, Founder and Creative Director of Arteriors. “We have seen an increase in customers opting for deeper hues, complemented by soft gold metallics, for an overall scheme that feels luxurious yet accessible to everyone.” Its popularity lies in its versatility, says Moussa. “It can be incorporated into the living room, bedroom, and right through to the bathroom and kitchen. Whether you’re working with plush tones, such as deep blues and auburns, or a softer palette of whites and greys, emerald fits seamlessly while adding an opulent touch.”

From left: Roots Herb Pot, £65, Nude; Levi Malachite Decanter, £328, Arteriors; School light with polished copper interior, £499, Davey Lighting

Maxwell Bed in Sedgewick Green, from £1,020, Living It Up

From left: Minshin Butter Knives, £38 for a set of 4, Kalinko; Mood candlestick, £41, BoConcept; Caristo High Back Armchair, from £2,257, SP01

From left: Masai Emerald Wool Runner, £129 per m, Roger Oates; Leona Silk Ikat Cushion, 40 x 60cm, £125, Jennifer Manners

Grosvenor A4 Lippiatt Writing Folder in Palm Green, £495, Smythson

From left: FONT Table, from £1,300, pulpo; Monaco rectangular box in polished nickel, £398, Jonathan Adler

 

