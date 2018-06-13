Dalí.the wines of Gala by Taschen

First published in the late 1970s, this is a book that’s as intriguing as its author, Salvador Dalí. Via a series of beguiling illustrations, the master surrealist explores the world of wine and, needless to say, is far more interested in how wine makes you feel than in facts about grapes or vintages – he identifies ‘Wines of Light’ and ‘Wines of Generosity’, for example. In a marketplace overflowing with specialist books about wine, this subversive approach feels like something only Dalí could dream up. Weirdly wonderful.

£50, Taschen