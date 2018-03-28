Trendwatch: Clown around

These pieces are sure to bring back wonderful childhood memories; however, you may be wondering what they can do for a grown-up interiors scheme.  “Circus and carnivals evoke happiness,” says Ashish Bajoria, cofounder of Scarlet Splendour. “The use of patterns representative of these symbolise a desire to add fun and joy to living spaces.” If you’re not ready to commit to the full look, then you can start by working it in subtly. “Just pick up a colour from the existing theme and place this as the cynosure of the room,” says Bajoria.

Whimsical, Punchinello 103/2006, £78 per 10m roll, Cole & Son

From left: ILOT stool, £306, Ligne Roset; Candy Stripe Cushion in Yellow, £50, Oh What’s This; Elephant Holding the Moon Table Lamp, £210, Out There Interiors

From left: Paris Mirror Rosso, £560, Matteo Cibic for Scarlet Splendour; Wow! light, £498, Karman

Carnival Wall Mural, £36 per sqm, Murals Wallpaper

From left: Circus All Purpose Boxes in Multicolour Tinplate, Set of 3, £45, Marcel Wanders for Alessi; Set of 4 Dinner Plates in Story 2 by Laboratorio Paravicini, £235, Artemest; Cirque, from £184, Louis Poulsen

