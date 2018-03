When Queen Victoria’s eldest son went on a lengthy tour of India in 1875, he received an astonishing 2,000 presents. Many weren’t just magnificent artefacts; they were items that demonstrated the trade and manufacturing links between Britain and the subcontinent. This exhibition at Holyroodhouse shows some of them – and is the first time in over 130 years that the pieces have been displayed in Scotland. Until 22 April. royalcollection.org.uk