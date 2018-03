Keep your garden full of fruit even out of season with an ornament from the Garden Furniture Centre. There are several varieties to choose from, but this golden one caught our eye. Made from tough polymer fiberglass, it can withstand the outdoor life, and there are five size options, from 28cm to 79cm tall, so you can pick the one that suits your space.

From £39.99.

gardenfurniturecentre.co.uk