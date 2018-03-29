Discovery: Ian Smith Interior Design & Architecture, Edinburgh

Ian Smith Interior Design & Architecture is a chic open-plan space, close to the Edinburgh Botanics at 6 Summer Place, Inverleith Row, stocking beautiful things for the home. Fabrics by Pierre Frey, Designers Guild and Hermès are just some of the big names in decor sold here, along with wallpapers by Elitis and Arte, bespoke furnishings, upholstery, furniture and lighting. For fans of classic contemporary style, it’s where to come for first-class interior design and architectural services in a bright and homely environment.

What else is special about the studio? “The amount of natural light – it’s essential for getting colours right when designing,” says Ian Smith. His meticulous attention to detail has transformed the former office premises: new flooring laid, electrics renewed, lighting and IT service points put in, bookcases built and all equipment required to run a small team installed. And what was the most nail-biting bit? “None of it. It’s what we do.”

Words Gillian Welsh