Book Towns by Alex Johnson

Everyone has their own tick-list when it comes to searching out their dream home: private garden, near a good school, its own parking space, easy for commuting… If you’re in the market for somewhere new to live (or even just holiday), though, this title might help the bookworms among you to discover your next destination. Book Towns is the first directory of locations dedicated to the printed word. It takes readers on a tour to 45 places in more than 30 countries, revealing their histories and communities. Scotland even gets a mention – Wigtown has been the country’s official book town since 1998.

£14.99, Frances Lincoln