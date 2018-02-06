Trendwatch: Try the ply

Ask the expert

Plywood is used in all types of design projects. Lisa Trainer of Red Door Interiors tells us why. “Apart from being on trend and easily incorporated for its versatility, it is strong, durable and more flexible than solid wood

or metal and has an inherent ability to bend into elegant curves, making it especially pliant.” If you’re unsure of where to start, begin with research. “Inspiration is everywhere from specialist lighting design to custom-made cabinetry, furniture and a huge selection of other lifestyle accessories,” says Trainer.