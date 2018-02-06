Trendwatch: Try the ply

Work with wood for a look that wins

Ask the expert

 

Plywood is used in all types of design projects. Lisa Trainer of Red Door Interiors tells us why.  “Apart from being on trend and easily incorporated for its versatility, it is strong, durable and more flexible than solid wood
or metal and has an inherent ability to bend into elegant curves, making it especially pliant.” If you’re unsure of where to start, begin with research. “Inspiration is everywhere from specialist lighting design to custom-made cabinetry, furniture and a huge selection of other lifestyle accessories,” says Trainer.

Triangle Storage Box, £95, Nobobobo (stockists include Mini Maison); Halo Wall Shelf in black, £67, be&liv

The Sebastian Cox Kitchen, from £15,000, deVOL

Clockwise from top left: Medinilla Magnifica Big in Salmon, £831, Sloydlab (stockists include Nordic Kind); Mr Clarke Clock, from £40, Newgate (stockists include Houseology); Slim Bench in Orange, £361, rform (stockists include NOXU Home)

YB11, £420, Yellow Broom

Plumage cabinet, £POA, Galerie Negropontes; Round Dorm Shelf, £126, Ferm Living (stockists include Cloudberry Living)

From top: Pilke 80 Pendant Light in Birch, £785, Pilke (stockists include Nordic Mood); Hudson wooden tray, £25, Habitat

