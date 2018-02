Designed to grow with your child, Oliver Furniture’s Wood Mini + begins as a cot and turns into a cotbed, then a junior bed, and finally a low loft bed (via a separate conversion kit). It’s for ages 0-9, which is a long time not to have to worry about upgrading the furniture. And when they finally grow out of it? It can be used as a small sofa. £654. scandiborn.co.uk