New York in Color

Nichole Robertson

This colourful tour of the city takes all the recognisable landmarks and arranges them according to colour. The twist here, though, is that in among the archetypal yellow cabs and autumn hues of Central Park, Nichole Robertson has sprinkled many less obvious scenes into each colour theme – only a native of New York could have compiled a book that feels as authentic as this. Here are the greens of its municipal buildings, the blues found in transport signage, and the yellows that appear all over the city, from street traders’ stands to shop awnings and sidewalk cafe chairs. Delightful.

£13.99, Abrams & Chronicle