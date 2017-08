Ask the expert

“From high-end design to high street, the grid pattern is appearing everywhere in textiles, ceramics and furniture,” says Dixie Mirowski of Catalog. The easiest way to work it into the home is to “play with scatter cushions and table settings – such as cool patterned crockery, table matts or glassware,” says Dixie. However, only go for it if you love it says Dixie, who advises you to try the grid trend if you like “clean graphic patterns, monochrome and minimalism.”