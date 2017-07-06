Trendwatch – Palm beach

Ask the expert

The popularity of palm prints is increasing, and interior designer Bryce McKenzie believes it’s due to a resurgence in demand for mid-century furniture, as the motif featured heavily at that time. “I think the reason is two fold; it has an organic quality in form and colour which is so easy to live with but also has a dynamic shape and directional movement which can be used to great effect,” he says. Bryce suggests trying it in a ‘short stay’ room such as cloakroom where “more impact and theatre can be created.”