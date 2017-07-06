Trendwatch – Palm beach

Touches of tropical for a lush look

Ask the expert

The popularity of palm prints is increasing, and interior designer Bryce McKenzie believes it’s due to a resurgence in demand for mid-century furniture, as the motif featured heavily at that time. “I think the reason is two fold; it has an organic quality in form and colour which is so easy to live with but also has a dynamic shape and directional movement which can be used to great effect,” he says. Bryce suggests trying it in a ‘short stay’ room such as cloakroom where “more impact and theatre can be created.”

Tropical Plates, £36.95 for a set of 4, MiaFleur; Islander Dessert Plate in Palms, £12, Anthropologie; Giardino LI 751 22, £229 per m, Élitis

Three Palm Cushion, £110, A by Amara

Palm Table Light, £365, Abode Living; Palm V2 Framed Print, £47, Red Candy

Brighton midi sofa in Manuel Canovas Ibiza tropical fabric, £2,712, Sofas & Stuff

Tropical Print Melamine Bowl, £9.50, Rice Dk; Kentia Palm Tree, £80, Sweetpea & Willow; The Resort Bottle, Palm Beach, £25, S’well; Contemporary Restyled Collection, Palm 95/1009, £76 per 10m roll, Cole & Son

Palm Beach Towel in Sunny, £65, Tommy Hilfiger; Malini Palm Print Fabric Cushion, Blue and Green, £25, Cult Furniture

Palms Keyboard Cover, £16, Urban Outfitters

