Trendwatch – Lighten up

Ask the expert

So, why pastels? “People are tired of grey!” says Jessica Buckley of Jessica Buckley Interiors. “After years of various shades of grey on the walls people are looking for something with a little more personality. Pastels are great as they’re the colours for colour-shy people.” Keep the look contemporary. “Avoid twee florals and prints,” says Jessica. “Clash pastel pink with bold yellow, pastel blue with emerald green, pastel green with tomato red, etc.” If you’re unsure, start with small pieces and work your way up to a full scheme if that’s the look you desire.