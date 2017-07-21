Trendwatch – Lighten up

Pastels for rest and relaxation

Ask the expert

So, why pastels? “People are tired of grey!” says Jessica Buckley of Jessica Buckley Interiors. “After years of various shades of grey on the walls people are looking for something with a little more personality. Pastels are great as they’re the colours for colour-shy people.” Keep the look contemporary. “Avoid twee florals and prints,” says Jessica. “Clash pastel pink with bold yellow, pastel blue with emerald green, pastel green with tomato red, etc.” If you’re unsure, start with small pieces and work your way up to a full scheme if that’s the look you desire.

Haresfield large sofa in Designers Guild Brera Lino Celadon mint green, £2,499, Sofas & Stuff

Brighton Garden Shed, £299, Brundle Gardener; Pastels Dinner Plate, £24 for a set of 4, Royal Doulton; Ticking Clock rocking chair, around £2,262, Maison Dada

Petals Turquoise Decorative Bowl in Large, £49, be&liv

 

Clockwise from left: Pastel Multicolour Shutters, from £290 per sqm, Shutterly Fabulous; PH 5 Pendant Light, £525, Louis Poulsen; Sao Paulo cushion in Mineral Blue, £69, Nina Kullberg

Elmer two seat sofa, from £3,735, Lucy Kurrein for SCP

Hector medium pleat table light, £159, Original BTC; Rainshower Icon Flower Collection, around £80, Grohe; Polka Champagne Saucers in Pastel Assorted, £32 for a set of 4, LSA International

Green Mini Check Poplin Duvet, White Green, from £119, Lexington

Related Posts