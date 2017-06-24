Clare Woods’ art is captivating. She trained as a sculptor, which might explain the scale of her work, but it is her vast oil paintings – 13 new works – that are on show at Dundee Contemporary Arts this summer. Using oils to paint onto aluminium sheets (a departure from her usual gloss paints), Woods paints from photographs depicting their subjects at their most vulnerable.
Until Sep 10. www.dca.org.uk
Lucky 13
