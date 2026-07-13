For more than 160 years, Laings has been helping homeowners transform the spaces that matter most

From statement kitchens designed for entertaining to luxurious bathrooms that offer a daily retreat, and beautifully crafted bedrooms tailored for modern living, the Inverurie-based family business has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading independent interiors specialists. Today, Laings is recognised not only for its exceptional design expertise and craftsmanship, but also for an extraordinary record of industry recognition.

In 2026, the company was crowned kbbreview Kitchen Retailer of the Year, securing its remarkable tenth national kbbreview award in 10 years. This decade of success places Laings amongst the most consistently recognised kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailers in the UK and reflects an unwavering commitment to excellence in design, service and customer experience.

Awards are only part of the story

At the heart of Laings is a highly experienced team whose knowledge has been built over decades. Many members of staff have spent significant portions of their careers with the business, with some having worked at Laings for decades. That continuity brings an invaluable depth of expertise to every project and ensures customers benefit from the reassurance of dealing with professionals who have encountered virtually every design challenge, property type and installation requirement imaginable. Industry recognition has followed naturally, but it is the experience, passion and dedication of the people behind the business that continues to set Laings apart.

Expertise extends across every stage of a project

From the initial consultation and design development through to installation and aftercare, clients are supported by a dedicated team focused on delivering exceptional results. Unlike many retailers, Laings employs its own installation teams, allowing the company to maintain complete control over quality, workmanship and customer service throughout the entire journey. With experienced project managers overseeing every detail, homeowners enjoy a seamless process and the confidence that comes from working with one trusted team from beginning to end. The business employs around 20 dedicated installers as part of its wider team, reinforcing its commitment to delivering fully managed projects to the highest standards.

The scale of the Laings offering is equally impressive

Its flagship Inverurie showroom is one of the largest of its kind in the UK, featuring inspirational room settings that showcase the latest innovations, materials and design trends from some of Europe’s leading manufacturers. Visitors can explore complete living environments, compare styles and experience first-hand the quality and craftsmanship that underpin every Laings project.

Yet despite its size and national reputation, Laings remains a proudly family-run Scottish business. Established in 1862 and still rooted in Aberdeenshire, the company continues to combine traditional values with forward-thinking design. This balance of heritage and innovation has enabled Laings to remain at the forefront of the industry while maintaining the personal service for which it has become renowned.

For homeowners embarking on a renovation, extension or new-build project

For homeowners embarking on a renovation, extension or new-build project, choosing the right partner can make all the difference. Award-winning design, ten national industry awards, decades of accumulated expertise, employed installation teams, comprehensive project management and a genuine passion for creating beautiful living spaces are just some of the reasons why clients continue to choose Laings generation after generation.

As the company continues to evolve, one thing remains unchanged: a commitment to designing spaces that are not only beautiful today, but crafted to be enjoyed for years to come.

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