SPÈ Atelier is an artisan candle and botanical fragrance studio founded by Scottish-Canadian candlemaker Yvonne Duncan-Mandel

Words Miriam Methuen-Jones

If you find yourself in Moray, carve out time to visit the newly opened Spè Atelier. Described by founder Yvonne Mandel as a “sensory destination”, this candle-maker and botanical emporium is tucked into the warm sandstone embrace of Logie Steading, the lauded haven for creatives and independent makers, just south of Forres. “We’ve designed the boutique to be a calm space where nature, design and craftsmanship come together,” says Yvonne.

In addition to being set up as a retail space, candle-making experiences are in the pipeline, along with interactive sessions designed to encourage visitors to slow down and take a (wonderfully scented) breath. “We’re so excited to be joining the inspiring community at Logie Steading and can’t wait to welcome you to our world.”

Visit the Spè Atelier website | Follow Spè Atelier on Instagram

Looking for more independent businesses to support in Scotland? Discover Dōr., an independent lifestyle store and café in Kelso.