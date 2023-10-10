SUBSCRIBE
Anthropologie Edinburgh showcases Scottish artist

|

1 min read
A landscape painting by Holly Aitchison depicting the Quiraing on the Isle of Skye

Painter Holly Aitchison takes inspiration from the wild scenery of the Highlands, where she grew up, to create vivid, detailed landscapes

words Olivia Simpson

International home décor, clothing, accessories and gifts retailer Anthropologie is bringing the work of the emerging Scottish painter Holly Aitchison to their George Street store.

Aitchison developed her skills whilst studying Fine Art at DJCAD, before moving on to Glasgow’s Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, where she is currently studying scenic art.

A landscape painting by Holly Aitchison depicting a beach with white sand and clear blue water

A view of Edinburgh Castle seen through branches of cherry blossom, by Holly Aitchison

Despite leaving the area, her upbringing in the north of Scotland continues to inform her practice: this exhibition showcases paintings and prints of familiar places which evoke strong memories for the young artist.

There’s also a good dash of wanderlust in the show, with some paintings depicting locations still on Aitchison’s travel wish list.

Working with a mixture of gouache, watercolour and acrylic, Aitchison uses bright, playful colours to bring the landscape to life.

The 17 piece collection ranges in price from £30 to £270.

A landscape painting depicting the Fyrish Monument by Holly Aitchison

Anthropologie has over 200 stores worldwide and opened it’s Edinburgh branch, the retailer’s only Scottish location, over ten years ago.

By carefully curating its offering, the brand aims to help customers express their personal style in their clothing and homes.

CHECK OUT MORE OF HOLLY’S WORK

