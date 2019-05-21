Kitchens International launches commercial interiors division

The quest for stunning interiors doesn’t stop at home. An increasing number of hotels, restaurants and shops all look to draw customers with eye-catching design. Luxury retailer Kitchens International has launched a new commercial interior division, KI Interiors. The new department has been in demand across the Scottish hospitality industry, working on flawless commercial interiors for a range of bespoke projects including Edinburgh’s Dusit Restaurant and the newly refurbished Martin Wishart Cook School and Dining Room.

Beyond these commissions, KI Interiors has designed private dining facilities, and shop and office fittings. The team apply the same attention to deal that’s proved successful with private clients, with a fresh and skilled approach to commercial designs. A recent renovation of the dining and breakfast room at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Edinburgh included analysing movement and dining patterns to develop a design that improved function and storage.

Paul O’Brien, the KI Interiors Brand Director said: “In every space that is being used by consumers, the interior is as important as the product on offer. Utilitarian and institutional designs are no longer acceptable in many hospitality, dining or retail facilities, which is why we saw the need to create this new commercial division. Our skills and experience from many years in kitchen design can be transferred easily to create commercial interiors that will excite our new customers.”