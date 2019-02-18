MenuMenu

18 stylish kitchen lights

Shine a light on form and function for your kitchen

Solna suspension lamp, from £385, Christopher Wray

Sarandon ten-light cluster pendant, £142.99, Wayfair

Matta wall lamp, £175, Curious Egg

Distressed dome pendant light, £165, The Farthing

Industrial pendant lighting by Wardle, £420, Skinflint

Funk medium pendant light, £419, Urban Avenue

Mater Ray pendant light in white, £99.50, Cloudberry Living

E27 LED light in yellow, £65, insidestoreldn

Globe cluster shade chandelier, £464, Industville

Novecento pendant light in blue, approx £85, Nedgis

Hammer, from £270, Modoluce

Aspen three-light pendant, from £492, David Hunt Lighting

Geometric pendant light in black, £99.99, Dowsing and Reynolds

Silver Margo ceiling lamp, £145, Lombok

Dexter ceiling pendant in ivory, £39, Atkin and Thyme

Lunatica, approx £225, STIP

Muuto Under The Bell, 55cm in grey, £449, Rume

Natural bamboo pendant light, £149, Out & Out Original

