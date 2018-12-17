Free the Tipple: Kickass Cocktails Inspired by Iconic Women by Jennifer Croll and Kelly Shami

As any party host worth their salt will know, the combination of a stiff drink and some good chat is the key to getting the crowd to loosen up. The beauty of Free the Tipple is that it gives you both in one neat volume. Each of the sixty cocktail recipes here has been inspired by a woman – someone who is a trailblazer, a ground-breaker or an icon. The Grace Jones is liquid gold, the Beyoncé is a zesty, fresh lemon concoction, and the ruby-red Margaret Atwood is designed with the Handmaid’s robe in mind. These firebrand feminists should get you talking.

£9.99, Prestel