Trendwatch: Olive obsession

EXPERT TIPS

If you’re concerned about darker colours dragging down your interiors, consider opting for a sophisticated green. “Olive tones will instantly refresh a space you add it to. Change your old sofa for an olive velvet upgrade or paint the walls in one of Farrow & Ball’s new green tones,” says Kate Vincent at Graham & Green. Despite how easy it is to incorporate the colour into your space, do think about which pieces will remain durable. “Olive green is on-trend so it’s hard to guarantee how it will look in five or ten years’ time. However, styled correctly it will look both contemporary and timeless too.”