MenuMenu

Trendwatch: Olive obsession

Give your space a cool edge with this updated autumnal shade

EXPERT TIPS

 

If you’re concerned about darker colours dragging down your interiors, consider opting for a sophisticated green. “Olive tones will instantly refresh a space you add it to. Change your old sofa for an olive velvet upgrade or paint the walls in one of Farrow & Ball’s new green tones,” says Kate Vincent at Graham & Green. Despite how easy it is to incorporate the colour into your space, do think about which pieces will remain durable. “Olive green is on-trend so it’s hard to guarantee how it will look in five or ten years’ time. However, styled correctly it will look both contemporary and timeless too.”

A Kitchen in Hove, from £12,000, deVOL

A Kitchen in Hove, from £12,000, deVOL

Armchair and paint

From left: Togo Armchair, £1,332, Ligne Roset; Sage Placemat Set, £36, Maik

Armchair

Leon Swivel Loveseat in Basil Green, £599, Made.com

Lamp, pillow and rug

From left: Matcha Cage Table Lamp, £64.99, Dowsing & Reynolds; Malabar Cushion Cover, £58, OKA; Moos Rug in Savage, approx £3,710, Rug’Society

Wood bag

Large Canvas Wood Log Carrier Bag in Olive Green, £26.50, The Farthing

Pillow and lamp

From left: Napoleon Bee Cushion in Olive Velvet by Timorous Beasties, £125, Rume; T4-003 Reeded Glass Corinthian Column, £1,331, Besselink & Jones

scroll to top