Trendwatch – Star Wars

Often resigned to kids’ rooms, stars are making a comeback in the rest of the house. “It’s the age of geometrics!” says Ria Da Costa of Jeffreys Interiors. “From wallpaper to rugs, shapes and patterns are running the show, with stars in particular being one of the most popular designs.” Stars can also help to create an uplifting interior. To work the trend in a contemporary manner, Da Costa suggests looking to the shade.  “Consider colours that are trending and current,” she says. “But don’t be afraid to go bold – yellow stars on a green background? Why not.”

Whimsical, Stars, £72 per 10m roll, Cole & Son

Star-ling Wallpaper in Pale Verdigris & Copper, £60 per roll, Mini Moderns

Light & Bright Stars Rug, from £29, Modern Rugs

Antares Star Throw Black & Linen, £179.95, Tori Murphy

Merino Wool Star Placemat in Fire, £35, Amara; Blue Cowboy/Star Cushion, £49.95,
Dare & Do

Star Chest of Drawers, £2,395, Andrew Martin; Tangle Star Candleholder, £29.95 for set of 2, Stelton;

Gold Wire Star Candle Holder, £7.50, The Contemporary Home; Bottle stop, £19, Lexington

Neisha Crosland Atlas tile in Star Anise Sahara, £34.94, Fired Earth; Star Swedish Blue Pouf, £307, Dash & Albert

Star Banner, £12, Urban Outfitters

