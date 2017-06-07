Trendwatch – Star Wars

Ask the expert

Often resigned to kids’ rooms, stars are making a comeback in the rest of the house. “It’s the age of geometrics!” says Ria Da Costa of Jeffreys Interiors. “From wallpaper to rugs, shapes and patterns are running the show, with stars in particular being one of the most popular designs.” Stars can also help to create an uplifting interior. To work the trend in a contemporary manner, Da Costa suggests looking to the shade. “Consider colours that are trending and current,” she says. “But don’t be afraid to go bold – yellow stars on a green background? Why not.”