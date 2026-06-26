Issue 167: What’s inside the latest Homes & Interiors Scotland

In our July/August edition, we see examples of creatives taking risks big and small — people emboldened to act out their dreams in search of something more, something better

As H&IS editor Catherine Coyle says…

I have been procrastinating over my kitchen for months now. Have I saved enough to cover any unforeseen eventualities? Is it better to endure the upheaval in the summer months or wait until winter? Will café curtains feel outdated in a year’s time? Feeling unnerved when change is on the horizon is not an uncommon sensation for many of us.

Throughout the magazine, you’ll see examples of creatives taking risks big and small — people emboldened to act out their dreams in search of something more, something better.

Interior designer Bryce McKenzie took a different tack in his latest project, a penthouse at the Playfair at Donaldson’s. There, he eschewed his signature bold colour palette and print clash for something neutral that better suits this historic building. Victoria Bennett opted for change when she uprooted her family and moved north to Orkney. Ben Edgley at ConForm Architects took a chance when he transformed an ordinary Victorian house into a bold Japanese-influenced home.

Grab your own copy — I challenge you to finish the issue without a whole new home adventure mapped out.

Here are a few standout features in issue 167 of Homes & Interiors Scotland magazine.

On the cover

Take a dip outside? Don’t mind if we do, especially if it looks like the outdoor bathing space in California’s Yucca Valley. “The vision was to create a serene, desert-inspired retreat, centred on relaxation and stillness,” says designer Claire Thomas, who contrasted the copper tub with Fireclay’s lavender-grey Dust Storm Matte tiles (approximately £350 per sq.m).

People and culture

Life has come full circle for this jet-setting stylist as she revives a centuries-old tower in her hometown of Portobello.

Words Natasha Radmehr Photography Laura Tiliman

Interior design

There’s something for everyone at this charming stone farmhouse tucked between Crieff and Auchterarder.

Words Natasha Radmehr Photography Whitehill Farm House

Architecture

Serenity reigns in a cleverly constructed home that prioritises connection in all its forms.

Words Judy Diamond Photography James Retief

Design special

Garden in need of a glow-up? We’ve spoken to the experts to help you get started.

Interior designer Emma Sherlock created the photographed outdoor terrace for entertaining at her Hampshire home. The furniture is from Garden Art Plus and the cushions are upholstered in Emerald Stripe by Flora Soames.

Words Natasha Radmehr

Designer Wendy Morrison is moving her rug and wallpaper business to the south of France — but not before we look inside her pattern-drenched Scottish farmhouse.