Hand-painted by artisans in Scotland, the Delft collection spans wall and floor tiles, designed to be mixed and matched across interiors

Drawing inspiration from collected objects, personal motifs and everyday curiosities, Petra Palumbo’s Delft collection invites you to pick and mix from playful illustrations. Ranging from garden florals to nostalgic keepsakes and quiet pastimes, these delfts bring joyful compositions to a space.

Founded in 2018, the Petra Palumbo design house has blossomed into a joyful world of decorative homewares — where colour, craft and pattern come together in unexpected ways. At its heart lies Petra’s distinctive approach to design: innovative yet nostalgic, playful yet refined.

Crafted in Stoke-on-Trent, the historic heart of British ceramics, each Deft tile is then put in the hands of Scottish artisans. They add colour and pattern before bringing the motifs to life in glaze using time-honoured techniques. Often used on walls and splashbacks, Delft tiles are equally suited to countertops, floors, fire and door surrounds, allowing pattern to become part of the architecture of a space.

“Each Delft tile is a tiny canvas, ready to tell your story,” says Petra. This modern collection lets you pick and mix from charming illustrations. Think: animals, food, favourite objects and curious keepsakes that bring a sense of playfulness and nostalgia to a space. “Choose your colour mood: blue, green, crimson, mustard, manganese or sepia and make your walls speak in pictures!”

