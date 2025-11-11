Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – November

Castle House, a B-listed three-storey home with south-facing garden and interiors fit for modern living | 4 bed, 3 bath | Kirkliston Offers over £750,000 1 of 7 This property is a true gem. Though grand and almost regal on the outside, this B-listed castle house is cosy and homely inside. The floorplan includes multiple living areas with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, so is ideal for families or those who love to host. The interior has been sensitively restored using colour to elevate more traditional elements like the large ceiling beams in the kitchen and dining area. Those with green thumbs have plenty of space to plant flowers and add raised vegetable boxes in the south-facing garden. There’s already a sizeable greenhouse, shed and patio where you can enjoy al fresco dinners and gatherings under the stars when it gets dark. To the rear, there is a tarmacked driveway with parking for several cars.

Sophisticated and bright ground-level flat on Calton Hill | 2 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh City Centre Offers over £425,000 1 of 6 This delightful flat has been newly renovated and is fit for modern living. Yes, the property boasts an artful use of colour and beautiful maintenance of traditional marble fireplaces, but that’s not what makes this place so intriguing. Despite its central location in Scotland’s busy capital, it is secluded and surrounded by greenery. Set on one of Edinburgh’s most iconic landmarks, Calton Hill, this property enjoys the benefits of tranquil living whilst being literally minutes from the St James Quarter, Edinburgh Playhouse, the Omni Centre and dozens of restaurants and bars. The front door opens onto an attractive hallway with Amtico flooring and a storage cupboard. Quietly situated to the rear is the impressive, generously proportioned sitting-dining room where panelled walls and a striking marble fireplace with open flame gas fire creates a superb focal point.

Georgian flat with a private west-facing garden and charming period details | 4 bed, 1 bath | Edinburgh New Town Offers over £875,000 1 of 6 This property may have been built in the 18th century, but its interiors could fool you into thinking otherwise. Bright colours and pastel offsets feature throughout the home adding an exciting contrast to the older – but extremely well maintained – cornicing, glorious ceiling plasterwork, functioning shutters and traditional pillars in the entryway. The place, which features four bedrooms, is grand but cosy, acting as a lovely family home fit for modern living with all the charm of a classic Edinburgh tenement. A delightful private garden is situated at the back of the home. It is fully enclosed and has mature plants, a lawn and a patio offering an ideal space for relaxation and outside entertaining.

Luxurious bungalow with expertly designed interiors suitable for contemporary living | 5 bed, 5 bath | Fairmilehead Offers over £865,000 1 of 7 Lovers of contemporary new-home design will fall head over heels for this property. Surrounded by greenery, the house is just as calming as it is luxurious, with brass fixtures, panelled feature walls and incredible herringbone Amtico flooring throughout. Designed and extended with modern family living in mind, this contemporary property offers a superb degree of flexibility, thanks to an abundance of living space, spacious bedrooms, multiple bathrooms and a cleverly designed annex. The internal space is generously proportioned and immaculately presented throughout with the lower level comprising a large entrance vestibule, elegant and spacious open plan living-dining area and dramatic high ceilings with a first-floor mezzanine area.

Homely terraced house with a balcony and ample gardens just outside of Edinburgh | 5 bed, 3 bath | Wester Coates Under offer £695,000 1 of 5 The interiors of this home are neutral and calming. Previous owners left the rooms relatively untouched with off-white walls and light woodwork that provides a wonderful canvas to add more experimental designs if that’s your thing. The place is warm with carpet throughout and a decent-sized living room that will make you feel instantly at home. The garden has a patio just big enough for al fresco dining and a small lawn with space to dig some flower beds or add a greenhouse. Though in a residential area, there’s plenty of privacy with a tall fence.

Beautifully renovated end terraced house with private front and back gardens | 5 bed, 3 bath | Musselburgh Offers over £580,000 1 of 6 Every aspect of this property has been thoughtfully transformed to deliver exceptional living standards, including enhanced insulation and a modern hybrid heating system. The traditional fireplace has been restored to add warmth and brightness when light stops flooding through the bay windows in the evening. All bedrooms are sizeable with plenty of space to add storage and king-size or twin beds if you need. The kitchen and dining area is large and colourful – a really lovely spot to enjoy family dinners or host. Situated on the southern shore of The Firth of Forth, on the banks of The River Esk, Musselburgh is a popular and historic East Lothian coastal town just six miles from Edinburgh. Famous for its world renowned racecourse, as well as the Musselburgh Links golf course, it enjoys an enviable location which is close to Edinburgh but also provides quick access to the beaches of East Lothian.

Detached villa with Juliet balcony and bright south facing views of local woodland | 4 bed, 3 bath | Rosewell Offers over £535,000 1 of 7 This well-maintained detached villa occupies and generous corner plot with a large back garden and greenery around the front entrance. A Juliet balcony acts as the perfect spot for some afternoon reading. To the front of the house a substantial monobloc driveway leads to a double garage and provides superb off-street parking for numerous cars. The space is bordered by a lawned garden with well stocked planted borders and a bright south facing aspect. This property comes with plenty of storage — especially in the four sizeable bedrooms. There’s also plenty of privacy outside, with a neighbour on one side (high fences add a separation) and views of the surrounding land on the other.

