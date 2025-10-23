WIN a limited-edition fine-art print on canvas from Julia Krone

Homes & Interiors Scotland has teamed up with artist Julia Krone to offer you the chance to win a limited-edition fine-art print on canvas, worth £950*

‘The Swim’ is a vibrant and energetic abstract piece (80x80cm, #1 of 200) that will enhance any space. It was inspired by the increasingly popular activity of wild swimming, the artist seeking to capture the sense of freedom associated with being afloat, as well as the emotional experience of swimming outdoors.

Julia learned to swim at an early age in a tidal pool and quickly grew to appreciate the health benefits (both physical and mental) of cold-water immersion and the connection it fosters with nature.

Julia Krone describes her work as ‘remembered landscapes’. Her pieces represent an emotional response to a place or situation, distilled and then transformed into a painting on a two dimensional surface. Her fine art prints are available on a range of surfaces, including aluminium panels, perfect for a bathroom or outdoor space. Based in Edinburgh, her studio offers a plethora of art.

The Swim, like the artist’s many other eye-catching works, would make an alluring focal point in any room in the home. Get in touch with Julia for a Wednesday studio visit and make the most of her Winter Sale.

Julia Krone

t: 077 663 51696

e: info@juliakrone.com

Visit the Julia Krone website | Follow Julia Krone on Instagram | Follow Julia Krone on Facebook

Didn’t win this time? You can still get your hands on a copy of The Swim on the Julia Krone website.

