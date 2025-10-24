How to winter-proof your home with the EcoCosi experts

We’ve teamed up with EcoCosi, a home retrofit service for homeowners and landlords

This post was written in collaboration with EcoCosi from Changeworks

EcoCosi helps you to understand which home upgrades are most cost effective and what funding is available for said upgrades. Through EcoCosi you can also connect to a trusted network of installers and get onsite quality assurance for all works. We speak to the experts to find out how you can winter-proof your home.

1. Heavy textiles reduce heat loss

Use heavy curtains at night to reduce heat loss from windows. If your home has shutters and they don’t work, consider getting them fixed and use them at night. You might want to consider upgrading your windows too.

Depending on your existing window and housing type, there are options to get double, triple or secondary glazing. You may also be eligible for funding for window upgrades through Home Energy Scotland, which you can find out more about on their website.

2. Draught proofing is key

On a windy day, check for draughts around windows and doors. You can buy DIY draught proofing materials from most home improvement stores. You can draught proof a range of areas in your home, including windows, doors and floors.

There are lots of low cost options that can be used to draught proof. When in doubt about how to draught proof or what to use, it’s best to stick to the Changeworks ‘Draught proofing your home’ webpage, or contact a draught proofing specialist.

3. Check ventilation

Don’t forget about good ventilation – colder temperatures will likely mean you open your windows less, which can increase opening which can increase the risk of dampness and mould. Keep trickle vents on windows and in walls open (unless in stormy weather) and open windows regularly if you don’t have trickle vents. Run fans in shower rooms, bathrooms, kitchens and where you dry clothes to remove moisture from the air.

To improve the efficiency of your radiators, make sure you bleed them regularly. You can find out how to bleed your radiators safely in this article.

4. Don’t forget to service your appliances — especially the boiler

Service your boiler before you really need it. Servicing your boiler annually keeps it as efficient as possible and reduces the risk of breakdown. Typically, home emergency cover policies wouldn’t pay out for emergency boiler repairs unless the boiler has been serviced in the last 12 months.

5. Seek free expert advice with the myEcoCosi tool

Try the myEcoCosi tool to get a free, personalised summary of recommended energy efficiency improvements specific to your home, the estimate costs of these improvements and potential savings on your energy bills. Whatever your circumstances, budget and plans, myEcoCosi gives you a personalised overview to help you to move onto the next phase of your retrofit journey, where the EcoCosi experts will be on hand to support you with your home improvement journey.

Register to receive your link to myEcoCosi and kick start your retrofit journey today.

