Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – October

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this October, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Detached family home with views of the Lammermuir Hills | 4 bed, 2 bath | Haddington Offers over £725,000 1 of 5 This is the perfect home for people that are interested in biophilic design and wish to blur the line between indoors and out. Set amidst beautifully maintained outdoor areas, this light-flooded home offers a delightful blend of countryside tranquillity and access to the busy market town of Haddington. The wrap-around gardens are a special highlight, offering the ultimate outdoor-living experience, whether that’s having dinner al fresco or enjoying a cosy evening in the hot tub — the perfect way to enjoy nature while escaping the autumn chill. The large expanse, which has plenty of privacy, comprises a wood burning hot tub, brick-built BBQ, productive vegetable patch, decked seating area, garden shed and uninterrupted open views across rolling farmland. When it comes to the interiors: the heart of the home is the wood-floored family room, which is flooded with natural light and topped with chalet-inspired oak beams. The design is calming and neutral with a wood-burning stove adding comfort. Sliding doors lead onto the garden patio. Also on the ground floor are a double bedroom with built-in storage, a modern shower room and a useful study space (or fourth bedroom).

B-Listed main door flat with a garden in the New Town | 3 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £600,000 1 of 5 This superb flat has the benefit of a private garden to the rear with a shared garden beyond. Located in Edinburgh’s highly sought-after New Town – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – in an attractive residential street that lies within easy walking distance of all the various amenities of the City Centre. The interiors range from the colourful (the blue kitchen adds character) to the sleek (pure-white bedrooms add coolness) and the neutral (calming hues of cream and sage in the communal areas ground the scheme). A structural highlight is the arched wall, which provides subtle zoning between living and dining areas. For potential buyers who love a mooch: a playground of speciality shops, bistros and restaurants can be found in nearby Stockbridge, a beautiful cobbled burgh of Edinburgh with weekend markets and cultural events galore. On a sunny day, take a walk to Stockbridge along the Water of Leith (about 30 minutes) and enjoy stunning views of the river as you make your way to the shiniest side of town.

See more of this property Semi-detached house with bay windows and neutral interiors in Joppa | 4 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £850,000 1 of 5 This ornate building has been kitted out to suit modern living with a large back garden that would be ideal for families or those who love to host during the summertime. The property comprises: an entrance vestibule with encaustic tiles and two cupboards as well as a welcoming entrance hall with a shower room. There’s a sizeable living room with a bay window that allows natural light to flood in and illuminate the beautiful ornate ceiling rose and cornicing. There’s also a feature fireplace and door that leads to a study. The family room features a fireplace that leads out to a bright garden room with patio doors out to the sunny rear garden. Even the staircase is a beautiful sight, with a cast iron balustrade that leads to the upper landing, which is doused in light from the skylight. The primary bedroom is an absolute gem, with a bay window, feature fireplace, ornate cornicing and plenty of cupboard space. See more of this property

Modern house with two reception rooms and a landscaped garden | 5 bed, 3 bath | Newtongrange Offers over £515,000 1 of 4

Previous owners have taken very good care of this modern home, fitting it with top-of-the-line kitchen cabinetry and carpeting throughout. They wanted to maximise natural light so painted the majority of the home in a bright white that provides the perfect base to add some colour and creativity, if that’s your thing. Those with more contemporary tastes can be safe in the knowledge that each room is in move-in condition. The landscapes gardens are well-kept, with patios and slate-lined pathways offering a classy entry to the front and rear doors. A small terrace acts as a lovely al fresco dining area alongside a lounge patio in the far corner. There’s also a detached double garage. The floorplan: forming part of a modern development on the edge of Newtongrange, this generous detached house offers two reception rooms, a large breakfasting kitchen with a dining area, five or six bedrooms (depending on whether you’d like to make any a study or home gym etc), two en-suite shower rooms, a family bathroom and a separate WC. Externally, the home boasts a large, landscaped garden, a detached double garage and a private double driveway. See more of this property

Elegant and bright home with a dual-aspect living room fit for family living | 5 bed, 3 bath | Dalkeith Under offer £600,000 1 of 5 Occupying a generous corner plot, this grand contemporary property is in immaculate condition. With extensive internal accommodation and beautifully landscaped grounds, this home is the perfect blend of elegance, comfort and functionality. This may be a new property, but the interior and landscape design channel something a little more refined. Take the stone fountain and palm trees in the garden, or the abstract wall coverings throughout the home, for example. On entry, a bright and spacious hallway sets the tone for five bedrooms; three with integrated storage and two enjoying the luxury of en-suites. The principal suite is a true highlight, featuring a bay window and dual closets that lead to a four-piece en-suite. See more of this property Well-maintained end-terraced house with sizeable garage and driveway | 5 bed, 4 bath | Musselburgh Offers over £785,000 1 of 6

This beautiful property is within walking distance of an excellent range of local amenities and within easy reach of Edinburgh City Centre. The exceptionally versatile accommodation, arranged over four floors, has a welcoming entrance hall with a stylish open plan kitchen-dining room. The modern kitchen comes with all appliances in like-new working order. French doors lead from the dining area to a paved terrace with enough room to add some raised vegetable boxes, a greenhouse or garden room. A small patio and chiminea make for a cosy nook to eat and host as the weather gets colder.

A lovely feature is the elegant drawing room, which has a gas flame effect fire and an open outlook to the front grounds. A generous sitting room has floor to ceiling windows and a Juliet balcony that overlooks the garden and south-facing walled garden.

Terraced house with idyllic gardens and superb period features | 3 bed, 2 bath | Dunfermline Offers over £359,950

1 of 5

This kind of older property is rarely available in today’s market in Dunfermline. New owners have the opportunity to acquire this fabulous period property in one of the small city’s most sought-after locations, close to all amenities and walking distance of the City Centre. It’s an ideal spot for families with local primary schooling nearby and Queen Anne High School only a short walk away. The neighbourhood is safe and quiet, so no need to worry about letting the kids make their own way to school.

Herringbone wood flooring is a stylish highlight in the large communal rooms throughout the property; perfect for family living. The kitchen has been recently renovated and is very well maintained — no damage and only the best fixtures.

Elegant period features like ceiling cornicing and bay windows have been sensitively restored, looking as good as new.

See more of this property A remodelled and renovated family home with large gardens in Dalgety Bay | 4 bed, 2 bath | Dunfermline Offers over £470,000

1 of 6

This pretty property offers contemporary open-plan living, beautifully styled interiors and superb outdoor space — the perfect combination for modern family life.

Its current owners have extensively remodelled and renovated the home throughout, creating a sleek and versatile layout with high-quality finishes, a newly fitted kitchen and luxurious bathrooms. If you’re a lover of colour, this place is for you!

In terms of the exterior: the rear south-facing rear garden is a true highlight, featuring two sun decks that provide ideal spots for outdoor dining and relaxation. To the front, a double integral garage and private driveway offer excellent parking and storage.

This generous home also enjoys excellent commuter links and is within easy reach of Dalgety Bay’s wide range of local amenities, schools and coastal walks.

See more of this property First floor flat in a traditional B-Listed building with new windows and contemporary interior | 4 bed, 1 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £690,000 1 of 5 This B-Listed traditional tenement in Edinburgh is something to behold. Not only is it stylishly renovated, it also features sensitively restored cornicing, fireplaces and shutter windows that retain the characteristic refinement of grand Edinburgh tenements. The property is superbly situated in the heart of the desirable New Town Conservation Area and within walking distance to the city centre, excellent schools and public transport links. The entrance hall is welcoming and colourful with a large storage cupboard. The spacious living room features twin windows to the front, a feature wood-burning stove and new Amtico flooring. The kitchen, of course, is fitted with modern cabinetry and amenities with wall and base units, a Quooker tap, integrated appliances and a sizeable utility area. There are four bedrooms in the house, one of which has been used as a home office and cloakroom. Finally, there is a contemporary bathroom with three-piece suite. See more of this property Georgian townhouse conversion with expansive living area and a new kitchen | 3 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £850,000

1 of 5

This Edinburgh city central flat is a beautiful example of the power of blending the traditional with the contemporary. In this gorgeous property, you’ll find classical cornicing and fireplaces as well as hardwood flooring and an elegant original curved staircase. Previous owners have added modern fixtures and fitted the kitchen with brand-new cabinets and a breakfast bar. They’ve even added a dining area at the back of the expansive living room — which, by the way, floods with natural light throughout the day and makes for a lovely place to work from home and relax in the evening.

The location is desirable with closeness to the city but on a quieter corner that offers the best of both worlds; you can dip into the hustle and bustle whenever you like and return to your little sanctuary at the end of the day.

This one is likely to be snapped up quickly, so book your viewing today.

