Do you love to deck the halls of your home? Entries are now open for Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025 with filming due to start at the end of November — this is how you can apply

BBC Scotland wants to hear from Scottish homeowners who are fanatical about the festive season and take pride in transforming their homes into a winter wonderland. That’s right, it’s time to enter your home in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year 2025.

Scotland’s Home of the Year judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell are back for another round of Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year. From flats to farmhouses, cottages to castles, and maisonettes to mansions, if you’re crazy about Christmas, then the BBC want to hear from you. Beloved by thousands of viewers across the country, this Scotland’s Home of the Year spinoff programme is your chance to show off your festive home to the nation. What a treat!

Fancy your chances? All you need to do is…

The application process for this year’s Christmas edition couldn’t be easier. All you need to do is send your contact details (email address and telephone number), a brief description of how you decorate your home at Christmas alongside a selection of interior and exterior photos to scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk or message the Scotland’s Home of the Year Instagram account.

Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year airs in December, so make your applications as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience you don’t want to miss.

Take a look at the winner of last year’s sparkly episode below. It’s extravagant yet chic; refined yet homely – just as any festive home should be.