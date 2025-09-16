Homes for sale near you: ESPC’s The Luxe List – September

We’ve teamed up with ESPC to bring you closer to your dream home!

This is a handful of the most coveted properties in Scotland this September, from grand period properties to chic city centre apartments and family homes with the wow factor.

Homes for sale near you: The Luxe List

This post was written in partnership with ESPC

Large flat in an 18th-century countryside manor | 4 bed, 2 bath | Tranent Offers over £480,000 1 of 5

Bankton House is a most impressive B-Listed home steeped in history and surrounded by endless expanses of Scottish countryside. The four-bed flat for sale forms part of the distinguished 18th-century original building and is bursting with character.

Once the residence of Colonel James Gardiner, who fell at the Battle of Prestonpans in 1745, this remarkable house has been meticulously renovated by The Lothian Building Preservation Trust to the exacting standards required by Historic Scotland.

Today, the manor comprises of four self-contained properties, each restored with exceptional care. This is a, quite honestly, enchanting home fit for those with a love of history and appreciation for traditional Scottish architecture. A real treat. Book your viewing quickly!

Sleek, contemporary fifth-floor flat in Edinburgh | 2 bed, 2 bath | Lauriston Offers over £475,000 1 of 4

This is one of the shining lights in the Quartermile luxury apartment development in Lauriston, near Edinburgh city centre. The perfect living spot for a couple or young professional, it has plenty of space for hosting and lots of natural light for healthy living. The previous owners of this coveted property have treated it with care, maintaining its minimalistic colour palette and wood flooring that act as a wonderful base for you to add your own stamp. The unobstructed floor-to-ceiling window is astounding and offers an unobstructed city view with a backdrop of Edinburgh Castle and the Pentland Hills beyond. Snap this property up quickly for a taste of luxury living in Scotland’s buzzing capital city. See more of this property The Rhodes, a Grade II listed house with a conservatory renovated for modern living | 6 bed, 3 bath | Dunfermline Offers over £600,000 1 of 6 Believe it or not, this property is believed to be the oldest inhabited home in Dunfermline, built in approximately 1695 and extended around 1900. The home has six rooms, a sitting-and-dining room with woodburning stove and a mature garden with fruit trees. Take a look inside: the ground floor opens with an impressive Edwardian sun room with garden views. The internal hallway has an under-stair storage cupboard and a boot room with hand basin, fitted shelving and access into the bespoke kitchen. The kitchen is a haven for home cooks. The space includes a four-oven Aga, an integrated Smeg dishwasher, pulley system and Belfast sink as well as a dedicated utility area. The sitting-dining room has a feature fireplace with wood-burning stove, cast-iron radiators, under-window storage, press cupboard, walk-in storage cupboard and double door access to the rear garden. The three-piece, partially tiled bathroom has a roll top bath with hand-held shower. The Rhodes presents an elegant balance of classical design and modern fittings that make it not only suitable for modern living, but an exciting creative project for any budding interior designer or DIY enthusiast. See more of this property

Victorian detached house with elegant original features | 4 bed, 4 bath | Midlothian Offers over £850,000 1 of 7

Welcome to Eastwood House, a rare countryside beauty built in 1850. This Victorian property has been fitted for the highest standard of modern luxury, complete with an indoor sauna, two living rooms, an adjoining flat — and more. Nestled within extensive, beautifully enclosed gardens, this Victorian residence is a truly unique offering. Recently upgraded to an exceptional standard, it seamlessly combines timeless elegance with modern comfort. Offering generous and versatile accommodation, this property also includes a fully self-contained studio flat — ideal for extended family, guests or potential rental use. See more of this property

Bell Haven View, a stylish home recently built to suit family living | 4 bed, 3 bath | Whitsomehill Offers over £345,000 1 of 5 Set amid the stunning open countryside of Berwickshire, Bell Haven View is an exceptional executive family home completed in 2023 to a superb standard. All rooms have been expertly designed with colour and form taking the forefront. The surrounding landscape and the light it brings have been maximised throughout the property — especially in the living room where large bi-folding doors open onto a large patio that boasts views of green fields and arable lands around the East Coast. This place is ideal for lovers of modern homes that are built for beauty and to last. The large hallways and sizable rooms make it perfect for families. And the garden has endless potential because previous owners left it in pristine condition with plenty of space to add flowerbeds, vegetable patches and an outdoor cooking area, if that’s your thing. See more of this property Stunning country home that offers uninterrupted views as far as the eye can see | 5 bed, 4 bath | Kinross Offers over £770,000 1 of 5 Set in a luxury rural development in the heart of the Perthshire countryside, this remarkable and unique family home blends rural tranquillity with convenient living. This property is surrounded by stunning views and is only a short drive away from the town of Kinross, which has lots of local walks around Loch Leven and many cafes to enjoy. The two-storey property showcases its traditional heritage with a charming, beautifully crafted exterior. Inside, spanning over 300-metres-squared, are light-filled interiors flawlessly finished with monochrome décor. See more of this property

Modern four-bedroom detached bungalow in Barnton | 4 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £550,000 1 of 5 Occupying a prime, elevated corner position on one of Barnton’s most exclusive residential streets, this detached bungalow offers versatile, light-filled accommodation and the best of modern living. A special highlight is the welcoming hallway, which comes complete with two storage cupboards and leads to a beautifully proportioned sitting room, enhanced by elegant oak flooring and dual-aspect windows. When it comes to the interior design, previous owners clearly had an appreciation for subtle design and luxury so have succeeded in curating a space that is as sleek as it is fabulous. They stuck to calming, natural hues when painting walls throughout the home with neutral carpets giving new owners an easy base to add character. See more of this property Under offer: modern villa with a triple garage and landscaped garden | 6 bed, 5 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £1,500,000 1 of 5 Set over four expansive levels, this superbly appointed modern villa offers luxurious family accommodation within an exclusive residential development. The ground floor features a welcoming entrance vestibule leading into a spacious hallway, a formal living room with feature fireplace and Juliette balcony, and an impressive open plan kitchen/dining/sitting area. The bespoke Porcelanosa kitchen is ideal for entertaining, complete with a full suite of integrated Siemens appliances, including a full-length dual-zone wine fridge. A Juliette balcony off the kitchen floods the space with light, and a stylish WC completes the level. See more of this property Traditional Edinburgh flat with cornicing and modern additions | 4 bed, 2 bath | Edinburgh Offers over £1,050,000 1 of 5 This flat is a beautiful example of how one can modernise a traditional Edinburgh flat without losing the period charm that makes it so special. For example, the grand fireplace in the living room has been beautifully restored with white surrounds and dark stone. Hardwood floors throughout the property are modern additions that hark to the original design, just easier to maintain. The petite kitchen has enough space for a breakfast bar and small table and chairs for easy dining. Double bedrooms offer comfortable living for families or those who love to host. The bathrooms have all been done up to a high standard so there’s no need to worry about issues with inner city plumbing or mildew. There’s a stone balcony with stunning city views — the perfect nook to escape with a blanket and a book on cool autumn mornings. Heaven. See more of this property Modern family home in a safe area on the east coast | 5 bed, 3 bath | North Berwick Offers over £800,000 1 of 4 This beautifully presented five bedroom detached family home occupies a generous corner plot within a highly sought after modern development in central North Berwick. Just a short walk from the train station and local schools, the property is perfectly positioned for both convenience and lifestyle — especially growing families looking for a safe place to raise children. The property comprises a welcoming entrance hallway with vestibule and sizeable WC. A spacious sitting room takes centre stage with triple aspect windows, each fitted with blinds. A wood burning stove brings character in the open plan kitchen-dining-family room with an excellent selection of fitted units, double oven and breakfast bar with gas hob. There is seamless access to the enclosed rear garden from the family lounge area with a separate utility room that provides practical access to the double garage. See more of this property

ABOUT ESPC

ESPC is the home of property, and the first-choice property portal for sellers across Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.

Since 1971, we’ve been helping people across the region to buy and sell homes, all marketed by our member network of over 140 solicitor estate agency firms, as well as offering free property advice from local property experts.